‘This Is Us’ Season 6: Dan Fogelman Teases Rebecca’s Next ‘Big Storyline’
While you’re sitting in your feelings following the This Is Us Season 5 finale, writers are already onto season 6. Creator Dan Fogelman says things will wrap up nicely for the series finale. That includes answers about Rebecca (Mandy Moore). In previous time-jumps, we know the family gathers at Kevin’s house because she is ill with little time left. So much is still unanswered but Fogelman promises Moore’s up for her most ambitious season yet.www.cheatsheet.com