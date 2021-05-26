Cancel
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sounds like a QB whose time is done in Green Bay

Star Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the ongoing saga of Aaron Rodgers and his potential breakup with the Green Bay Packers, which has had hints for a while but exploded into a full-blown story during the NFL Draft when Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, one voice had been notably absent:

NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLDaily Tribune

Packers adding another arm with signing of quarterback tryout Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY - After signing six-year veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal earlier this past week, the Green Bay Packers apparently added quarterback Kurt Benkert to the room Saturday. Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of him signing a contract in Packers gear. “The best advice I can give...
NFLAPG of Wisconsin

LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he'd get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback's status. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers' rookie minicamp.
NFLYardbarker

'Respect' issue reportedly at center of Aaron Rodgers-Packers rift

It seemed at one point like the issues between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have at least something to do with the star quarterback’s contract situation. The more we learn, however, the less believable that is. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 NFL Season

It appears the Green Bay Packers have a lot to work out with Aaron Rodgers before the reigning MVP agrees to return to the football field again. Although there wasn’t one issue that really peeved Rodgers, it was more a straw that broke the camel’s back type situation with the Packers’ new front office flirting with the devil for a few years now.
NFLYardbarker

NFL schedule maker discusses impact of Aaron Rodgers situation

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers made a challenging job even more so for NFL schedule makers this year, and we now have confirmation that the league is banking on Rodgers remaining in Green Bay and playing in 2021. NFL vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling Mike...
NFLFrankfort Times

Green Bay QB Rodgers doesn't attend Packers' 1st day of OTAs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday, and his future with the team remains uncertain. Rodgers confirmed in an ESPN interview that he wasn't at Monday's session. Although these OTAs are voluntary, Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears 2021 schedule roundtable: Get your Garrett Popcorn ready

The NFL schedule sages were kind to the Bears in two specific respects. A team with Andy Dalton potentially seeing significant time under center will not play back-to-back road games all season, barring an extended underdog playoff appearance. Also, a team with a rookie like Justin Fields potentially seeing significant time under center gets a glorious mid-season Week 10 bye. Nothing could be more important to let any team recalibrate than a rest week placed squarely in the middle of the first 17-game schedule in the Common Era.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Packers' trade demands for Aaron Rodgers coming into focus: report

The Green Bay Packers have publicly been adamant about keeping Aaron Rodgers despite the quarterback’s reported unhappiness with the team but they may have a list of demands formed as rumors continue to swirl around the reigning MVP. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Monday, Green Bay has an idea...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Rift Is Between Aaron Rodgers And The Green Bay Packers Front Office

Aaron Rodgers finally provided some clarity on his rift with the Green Bay Packers, speaking publicly for the first time on ESPN's SportsCenter for Kenny Mayne's final show. Listen to Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to Rodgers' revealing that his rift lies with the Packers front office, and why it seals the deal that he's not going to return to the team!
NFLchatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers: Issue with Green Bay Packers about philosophy, not Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers' issue with the Green Bay Packers isn't Jordan Love but rather about an organizational philosophy that he believes has gone awry. That's the story Rodgers told Monday night in an appearance on SportsCenter to commemorate Kenny Mayne's final show on ESPN. It was the first public explanation for how the standoff between him and his team reached this point.
NFLBoston Globe

Is Aaron Rodgers sending the Packers a not-so-subtle message he’s truly done as their QB?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation. These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past. ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn’t with the team on Monday. Rodgers’ decision not to participate this time comes amid reports that the reigning MVP wants out of Green Bay, where he has spent his entire NFL career. ESPN reported in the hours before the draft that the three-time MVP doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Later that week, Packers CEO Mark Murphy wrote in a column posted on the Packers’ website that the team “is very much aware” of Rodgers’ concerns and that “this is an issue that we have been working on for several months.” Murphy acknowledged in his column that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur all had visited Rodgers on a number of occasions during this offseason. Gutekunst has said the team has no plans to trade Rodgers, who has three years remaining on his contract. Packers officials have said they want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond. “We want him back in the worst way,” LaFleur said earlier this month during the team’s rookie minicamp. “I know he knows that and, you know, we’ll continue to work at it each and every day.”