I recently had the opportunity to meet and converse with two individuals who are involved with supporting and implanting the goals of a program in the communities of Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties. The program is called “Partners in Caring” (PIC). These two individuals are Joani Webster, the PIC director, and Mystie Smith, a volunteer at the Pottawatomie County Child Welfare Collaborative. Both of these ladies are passionate advocates for the youth that this program serves.