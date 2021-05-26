newsbreak-logo
Virgie Mae (Shourd) Gordon

Daily Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgie Mae (Shourd) Gordon, 80, of Searcy passed away Tuesday, May 25, at her home. She was born March 1, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the late Jacob and Ludie Shourd. Virgie was a God-fearing Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved her church. She was a selfless woman who always put others first. She was an extremely hard worker. She loved being outside in the garden or tending to her flowers. Virgie also loved quilting, cooking and music. She was treasured her family and cherished her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

