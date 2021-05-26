BTS Meal arrives at McDonald's, along with limited-edition merch

There’s a comforting familiarity of getting McDonald’s abroad. Despite language barriers, or slight menu differences, the reliability, accessibility and, taste is grounding. Pop into a McDonald’s anywhere and you get a peek into local people living their regular fries-and-a-drink life; it’s a little bit of home, a little bit of wherever you are. To some foodie’s dismay, I’ve made it a point to try the regional items at McDonald’s as I’ve travelled; the curry sauce in the UK, ham-and-cheese sandwich in Italy, and even adding a beer to my meal in Spain. I haven’t made it to South Korea yet, but today I took my dusty Prius through Los Angeles traffic into the drive-thru and got as close as I could: ordering the official BTS Meal at McDonald’s.