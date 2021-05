Rockit Pest has appointed Patrick Settle as senior vice president, who has three decades of pest management industry experience. Settle spent 20 years with Veseris in various roles, most recently as the Southeast District sales manager. He was awarded sales manager of the year in 2020. Previously, he ran the corporate accounts group for the U.S. and Canada, where he spent 15 years as a business development manager, responsible for the daily operations of corporate account customers and a team of inside support staff. Before Veseris, he worked at FMC.