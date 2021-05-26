newsbreak-logo
Dayton, OH

CJ staff parody Disney’s Frozen with end-of-year COVID-19 music video

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
DAYTON — School is now out for Chaminade Julienne students and teachers are celebrating the end of the school year by singing about a hopeful return to normal after COVID-19.

Teachers and staff created a musical parody of the song “For the First Time in Forever” from the Disney movie “Frozen.”

“I came up with the idea one day during homeroom. Our faculty and staff typically prepare an act for the annual CJ Talent Show and this idea came to me while listening to ‘Frozen’ over and over with my kids,” said Caitlin Bennett, choir and drama teacher at CJ. “I rewrote the lyrics and then sent it to a few other staff members. They loved it.”

Filming for the video, which was done using an iPad and iMovie, took staff about a week to produce. It was released to the public on the last day of school.

“Due to COVID, we (teachers and staff) didn’t get to see each other as often and it was so good to laugh and be silly for a bit,” Bennett said.

The video sheds light on many COVID restrictions that districts have dealt with including masks, which CJ is still grappling with as they prepare for next school year.

“The CJ COVID Response Team is meeting this Friday to discuss new developments and current public health orders to continue preparing for the 2021-2022 school year,” said CJ President Dan Meixner. As they have since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our safety protocols and procedures will reflect the most current guidance from national and local public health officials.”

