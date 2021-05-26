UConn football team sets kickoff times for 2021 home games

Connecticut quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) gains yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn) Stephen Dunn

The UConn football team revealed the start time for all six of its 2021 home games Wednesday.

The school also announced all of those contests will be aired on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies will have two of their road games seen on the network, too.

UConn’s home opener against Holy Cross, which is slated for Sept. 4, will kickoff at noon.

“CBS Sports is a great partner for our football program not only because of the national exposure it will receive but also because our fans now have the opportunity to plan ahead in more complete fashion,” UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said in a statement. “For the first time in years, UConn football fans know kick times for each home game, and we hope this will make it easier for more people to join us at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field this fall.”

UConn coach Randy Edsall, whose team did not compete in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, will begin the season Aug. 28 at Fresno State.

“I’m very excited about our partnership with CBS Sports and to have all our home game starting times this early is great for our team and our fan base as we all make plans for an exciting 2021 season,” Edsall said in a statement.

CBS Sports Network is available through virtually all major cable and satellite distributors, as well as various streaming services.

Date Opponent TV Time

Aug. 28 at Fresno State CBS-SN TBA

Sept. 4 Holy Cross CBS-SN Noon

Sept. 11 Purdue CBS-SN 3 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Army CBS-SN Noon

Sept. 25 Wyoming CBS-SN 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Vanderbilt TBA TBA

Oct. 9 at UMass TBA TBA

Oct. 16 Yale CBS-SN Noon

Oct. 22 Middle Tennessee CBS-SN 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Clemson TBA TBA

Nov. 20 at UCF TBA TBA

Nov. 27 Houston CBS-SN TBA