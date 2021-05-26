Sheriff: Deputies find 33 cows neglected, severely malnourished in Sarasota County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd had some strong words for two "beefing" gangs accused of being responsible for 16 drive-by shootings since March 2021. “There’s not going to be a time in this county that neighbors are afraid to let their children play in neighborhoods. There’s not going to be a time in this county where we allow two street gangs to have running gun battles through the streets," Judd said.