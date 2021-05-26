Sheriff: Deputies find 33 cows neglected, severely malnourished in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Several dozen cows, including several calves, finally have access to food, water and medication, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they were notified Monday by a local rancher about possible animal neglect. When they arrived at the property, deputies say they found 33 animals without access to "proper" food or water. And, one cow was already dead, they said.