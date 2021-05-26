Cancel
NFL

Danielle Hunter's absence from Vikings' OTAs raises questions

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was noticeably absent from the team's first set of OTA workouts this week at TCO Performance Center. Hunter, 26, did not see the field in 2020 after sustaining a neck injury during Minnesota's first day of training camp practice on Aug. 14. The Pro Bowler was sidelined for weeks with what coach Mike Zimmer initially referred to as a "tweak" before he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 9. Hunter underwent season-ending surgery last October to repair a herniated disc.

