5 Ups and 5 Downs to a Julio Jones-Patriots Pairing

It's been an eventful offseason by Patriots standards. They signed not only the top TE free agent, they signed the top two TE free agents. They threw around money like it was going out of style. But one thing that hasn't changed is the yearly occurrence of Patriots being "favored" landing spots, "potential trade partners", and "linked" to whichever player you want to throw out there. The current favorite is that of Falcons All-Pro WR, Julio Jones.

