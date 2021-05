There's never a dull moment in the world of Ohio State sports. That was proven again this week with Buckeye football. The Scarlet and Gray released a multi-page report on an investigation surrounding a massage therapist that worked with various Ohio State players and admitted to sexual acts with some of the players. Additionally, the start time for the Buckeyes' marquee non-conference this fall -- a game that college football fans were robbed of a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- against Oregon was announced. The Scarlet and Gray and the Ducks will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.