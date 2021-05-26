First Look At Donovan Mitchell’s D.O.N. Issue #3 Shoes

There are six games on tonight’s NBA DFS slate for DraftKings and FanDuel, and most have playoff implications. As a result, and with injuries in several spots, gamers can expect heavy usage from studs and possibly some different rotations than have been seen throughout the year. At this point in the season, injury and lineups news will be extremely important to monitor, so make sure you’re staying on top of it to make the most optimal NBA DFS picks. I plan to update this article with notes at the top until about 5 p.m. EST each day. After that, be sure to check out the Deeper Dive show with Loughy and me from 5 to 6 p.m. EST every weekday and Live Before Lock in the hour leading up until lock each day on the Awesemo YouTube channel.