Salt Lake City, UT

First Look At Donovan Mitchell’s D.O.N. Issue #3 Shoes

By Ben Anderson, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – It seems a new edition of Donovan Mitchell’s signature shoe is on the way. A photo on Twitter showed the new-look D.O.N. Issue #3 early Wednesday. ESPN shoe expert Nick DePaula tweeted the photo of Mitchell’s latest signature shoe. “First look: The upcoming Adidas D.O.N....

