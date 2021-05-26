Keeping track: Who to watch at this week's State Outdoors

Storylines to watch in each are of this week's State Outdoors at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium. If all goes as planned, the Class 5A 100 and 200 will be the marquee events of the entire state meet with the state's top sprinters all in that classification. Shawnee Heights' sophomore Jeremiah Smith burst onto the scene at the start of the season when he busted off a 10.36 time in the 100 which ranks No. 4 all-time in state history. Late in the year, Hays' Jaren Kanak was a mere .01 seconds off Smith's mark with a 10.37 that earned the Indians' standout multiple Division I football offers, including Alabama. Throw in Lansing's Malik Benson, fifth in the 100 in 10.55 and the state leader in the 200 at 21.35 (Smith is 21.85; Kanak at 22.07) and there's no better event to catch at state.