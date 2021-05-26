newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Keeping track: Who to watch at this week's State Outdoors

Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorylines to watch in each are of this week's State Outdoors at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium. If all goes as planned, the Class 5A 100 and 200 will be the marquee events of the entire state meet with the state's top sprinters all in that classification. Shawnee Heights' sophomore Jeremiah Smith burst onto the scene at the start of the season when he busted off a 10.36 time in the 100 which ranks No. 4 all-time in state history. Late in the year, Hays' Jaren Kanak was a mere .01 seconds off Smith's mark with a 10.37 that earned the Indians' standout multiple Division I football offers, including Alabama. Throw in Lansing's Malik Benson, fifth in the 100 in 10.55 and the state leader in the 200 at 21.35 (Smith is 21.85; Kanak at 22.07) and there's no better event to catch at state.

www.cjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wellsville, KS
Shawnee, KS
Sports
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Olpe, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Madison, KS
State
Alabama State
City
Hays, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Long Jump#Shot Put#Watch Football#Alabama Football#Junior Football#League Football#State Outdoors#Wichita State#Shawnee Heights#Indians#Division#Kanak#Heights Smith#Olathe North#Shawnee Mission East#Jackson Heights#Hurdles Southeast Saline#Chase Poague#Horitzontal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Blue Jays swept by Topeka High on senior day

One could say the dreary, overcast afternoon portended a less than desirable senior day for Junction City baseball on Tuesday. The Blue Jays, caught in a five-game spiral, found themselves victim of two more losses (1-4, 5-9) at the hands of Topeka High (14-6), dropping their regular season record to 9-11.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

State tennis tourney was a roller-coaster ride

The Class 4A State Tennis Tournament turned into one big roller-coaster ride for McPherson High and Independence this weekend in Topeka. In a tournament that started with both schools having their former legendary coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame during opening ceremonies on Friday – the late Doug Gayer for MHS and Ken Brown for Independence – the schools seemingly were joined at the hip throughout the weekend as they turned the tournament into a 2-team duel with wild emotional swings.
Kansas StateLJWORLD

Kansas track takes home 3 individual titles at Big 12 Outdoor Championship

The Kansas track and field program added two more individual titles on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan on Sunday. Sophomore Zach Bradford won pole vault, while sophomore Rylee Anderson was victorious in high jump to help KU finish with three individual champions on the weekend. Senior Gleb Dudarev won the hammer throw competition while setting a meet and facility record on the first day of the three-day event.
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Davis Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball’s Eli Davis has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference Monday. Davis pitched a seven-inning, no-hitter against Kansas State in game two of a doubleheader against the Wildcats. Davis needed 97 pitches to complete the no-hit performance and led Kansas to the 10-0 victory over KSU.
Buhler, KSHutchinson News

Colton Lohrentz finishes second, Buhler places third at state tennis

TOPEKA – The Buhler boys tennis team took home third place at the 4A boys state tennis tournament at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka Friday and Saturday. Senior Colton Lohrentz made it the state championship and finished in second place. Lohrentz's finish comes after being crowned the regional champion...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

⚽ HHS, TMP both host first-round regional matches

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the brackets for next week's regional soccer tournaments. The Hays High girls’ are the three-seed and will host Topeka West at 6pm Tuesday at the FHSU Soccer Stadium. No. 6 Maize South hosts Valley Center in the other half of the bracket. The two winners will meet Thursday at 6pm in the regional final.
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

Wheat Tour to face soggy Kansas fields

For the next three days, a parade of vehicles will travel rain-soaked Kansas roads to assess the 2021 wheat crop. They could find a wheat crop as good as any in recent memory. This year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour comes two weeks after the norm, which gives the tourists a chance to see a more mature wheat crop.
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

NCCC men’s soccer wins last regular-season game

Neosho County Community College men’s soccer needed just one win to have a chance to host the KJCCC tournament next week. A pair of goals within a minute of action near the end of the game propelled the Panthers to the Region VI playoffs Wednesday night at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Shawnee, KSTopeka Capital-Journal

CapFed Best News: Fast track to success: Shawnee Heights' Jeremiah Smith blazing his way to history as sophomore

Even though he graduated more than 30 years ago, Marcel Carter's name — and accomplishments — still holds a hallowed status in the halls of Shawnee Heights. And for good reason. Carter is the lone male in Kansas history to win four straight State Outdoor titles in the 200-meter dash, pulling the feat from 1986-89. During that span, he won a total of eight gold medals, a feat only one other male in state history has topped, before going on to star at Division I powerhouse Florida.
Shawnee, KSWIBW

Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Time to show off. “It feels great to compete,” Jarin Sanders, Shawnee Heights running back, said. “I know a lot of people out here from around the city. A Lot of my friends out here. A lot of my teammates. It’s a fun opportunity.”. Run fast....