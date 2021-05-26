Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Lackawanna; Wyoming THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LACKAWANNA AND SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 957 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Falls, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Harveys Lake, Mayfield, Clarks Green, Noxen, Beaumont, Mount Cobb, Evans Falls, Blakely, Taylor, Vernon and Jessup. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.