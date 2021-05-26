Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN LUZERNE AND WYOMING COUNTIES At 340 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fairmount Spgs, or 16 miles north of Berwick, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wilkes-Barre, Falls, Muhlenberg, Kingston, Nanticoke, Plains, Pittston, Plymouth, Exeter and Vernon. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov