Montgomery County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Central Loudoun County in northern Virginia Southeastern Clarke County in northwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Purcellville to 7 miles southwest of Berryville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Leesburg, Lansdowne, Poolesville, Purcellville, Round Hill, Bluemont, Hamilton, Barnesville, Hillsboro, Saint Louis, Paeonian Springs, Gleedsville, Waterford, Lucketts, Wickliffe, Upperville, Dickerson, Beallsville, Philomont and Lincoln. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
