newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monongalia County, WV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monongalia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Monongalia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MONONGALIA AND NORTHERN PRESTON COUNTIES At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brookhaven, or 9 miles east of Morgantown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Morgantown... Brookhaven Reedsville... Masontown Brandonville... Bruceton Mills Valley Point... Laurel Run Hazelton... Cranesville Clifton Mills... Cheat Lake This includes Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 5 and 6, and between mile markers 11 and 31. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazelton, WV
County
Monongalia County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Lake, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#East Lake#Monongalia#Cranesville Clifton Mills#Interstate 68#Twitter Nwspittsburgh#East Central Monongalia#Gusts#Northern Preston Counties#Immediate Severity#Hail#Wind#Target Area#Severe Certainty#Trees#Mile Markers#Impact#Cheat Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Marion County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Marion, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Wetzel FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette and Greene. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following areas, Marion, Monongalia, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston and Wetzel. * Through Wednesday morning. * Up to one inch of rainfall is expected overnight in showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front, with isolated higher totals possible. With the ground nearly saturated from recent rainfall, localized flash flooding of creeks and streams is possible. * This is a correction to the expiration time. The previous expiration time of Thursday morning was sent in error.
Marion County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Monongalia, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Preston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHWESTERN PRESTON AND EASTERN MARION COUNTIES At 1200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brookhaven, or 7 miles south of Westover, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Morgantown... Kingwood Newburg... Brookhaven Reedsville... Masontown Tunnelton... Booth Gladesville... Browns Chapel Laurel Run... Cheat Lake This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 79 in West Virginia between mile markers 143 and 151. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Monongalia County, WVweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Preston and Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.