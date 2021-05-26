Severe Weather Statement issued for Monongalia by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Monongalia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MONONGALIA AND NORTHERN PRESTON COUNTIES At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brookhaven, or 9 miles east of Morgantown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Morgantown... Brookhaven Reedsville... Masontown Brandonville... Bruceton Mills Valley Point... Laurel Run Hazelton... Cranesville Clifton Mills... Cheat Lake This includes Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 5 and 6, and between mile markers 11 and 31. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov