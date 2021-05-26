Severe Weather Statement issued for Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Wetzel FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette and Greene. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following areas, Marion, Monongalia, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston and Wetzel. * Through Wednesday morning. * Up to one inch of rainfall is expected overnight in showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front, with isolated higher totals possible. With the ground nearly saturated from recent rainfall, localized flash flooding of creeks and streams is possible. * This is a correction to the expiration time. The previous expiration time of Thursday morning was sent in error.