newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broome County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Broome by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BROOME AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanitaria Springs, or 12 miles east of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE... Several reports of downed trees and wires along the path of the storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Afton, South Oxford, Chenango Forks, Brisben, Harpursville, Sanitaria Springs and Nineveh. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Afton, NY
City
Sanitaria Springs, NY
City
Nineveh, NY
City
Chenango Forks, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Severe Flooding#Will Broome#Heavy Flooding#Brisben#Coventry#Severe Weather Contact#Central Broome#Heavy Rainfall#Storm#Flash Flooding#Immediate Severity#Expect Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Severe Certainty#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#South Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.