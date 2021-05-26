newsbreak-logo
Bradford County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Susquehanna by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 329 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Camptown, or over Wyalusing, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rush, Towanda, Wysox, Springville, Herrick, Wyalusing, Meshoppen, Laceyville, Le Raysville and Lake Carey. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-13 03:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...Northeast Pennsylvania and central New York except for the Finger Lakes. * WHEN...Until 8 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.