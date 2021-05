If you watch the full interview, it’s clear to see that Eric Fisher is still trying to work through the emotions of the last few months. Fisher, the former long-term left tackle for the K.C. Chiefs, played 1,049 snaps last season as Patrick Mahomes’ blindside protector and held down an offensive line that was otherwise beset by injuries to nearly every other starter involved. Yet after the grueling rigors of such a long season, he suffered an Achilles injury shortly before his team would take the field for their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.