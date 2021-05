2021 favorite: 2-Hasbrouck Heights. The Aviators seem to be playing their best baseball down the stretch. Hasbrouck Heights has already defeated Wood-Ridge, one of the other contenders in this bracket, twice this season, including a 5-3 win on Tuesday. Catcher Nick Cuccio has been a stalwart at the plate, leading the team in RBIs. Connor Friedel has tossed the most innings on the pitching staff and has been a key cog in the lineup as well.