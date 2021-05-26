ESSER III Survey

Please take some time and to help inform our community partners with their vision for the McKay Commons. This would be community gathering space in the McKay neighborhood for the McKay neighborhood. We want to see all people in the McKay Community thrive, especially parents because healthy parents means healthy families. We envision McKay Commons to be a large, mixed-use building designed for community, culture and commerce. Modeled after Broadway Commons and adapted to fit the specific needs of the McKay Community, we envision 4 main components of McKay Commons: 1) A coffee shop, 2) A lunch restaurant / caterer, 3) Affordable rental space (for small and large gatherings), 4) Leasable office/retail space (for businesses or nonprofits)”