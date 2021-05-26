ESSER III Survey
Birdville ISD is expected to receive federal funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III), part of the American Recovery Plan Act of 2021. The funds will help cover the costs associated with safely reopening and sustaining the safe operation of schools this year, while addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students. In order to determine the best way for BISD to utilize these funds, we need your feedback.