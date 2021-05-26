'How High 3' Starring Method Man and Redman in the Works

By the end of this year, every actor in Hollywood will either be in Knives Out 2 or Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s ode to Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Max Minghella and Samara Wiley, have all joined the project that already includes Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton. And before this casting blast, the cast also included Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston. Oh, and Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Back to the Future Part II fame, is getting involved, too. None of the roles for the cast of thousands has been officially announced, but per THR “it is believed that Minghella is playing Irving Thalberg.” Thalberg was the boy wonder producer at MGM until his untimely death, and was recently played by Ferdinand Kingsley in Mank.