Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'How High 3' Starring Method Man and Redman in the Works

By Steve Bloom
CelebStoner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMethod Man and Redman have been dying to appear in a sequel to How High ever since it was released in 2001. Directed by Jesse Dylan, we rate it the No. 9 stoner movie of all time. With the formation of the productiuon company Six AM with Shauna Garr, Method...

www.celebstoner.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Yachty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How High#Method Man#Movie Stars#Original Stars#Original Films#Original Series#Universal 1440#Harvard#Mtv Films#Wackness#Cheech Chong#Next Movie Lrb 1980#A Very Harold Kumar#Stoner Movie Links#Harold Kumar Escape#Variety#Tv Series#White Castle#Shaft#Homegrown Cannabis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesHipHopDX.com

Method Man Announces New Production Company With 'How High 3'

Method Man is a man of many talents — prolific MC, actor, entrepreneur and now, a production company owner. According to Variety, the Wu-Tang Clan powerhouse has joined forces with his manager Shauna Garr for a new production company called Six AM, An Entertainment Co. First order of business? How...
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Star Force 4 is in the works

One of the best things to come out of the pandemic has been the Star Force series. Steven Cree confirms Star Force 4 is going to happen. There is no doubt we’ve enjoyed the Star Force series. Cree has been a driving force behind the show, but it’s also included some other Outlander stars, including Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. And we can’t forget other big names who have joined in for the fun.
MoviesFirst Showing

Taya Valkyrie & Mair Mulroney in Trailer for 'Unchained' Fighting Film

"This is where you start your new life, or what's left of it…" Leomark Studios has unveiled an official trailer for an indie fighting action movie titled Unchained, made by a filmmaker known only as "Raphaello". To Rise You Must Be Willing to Fall. Ohh this looks so dumb. Full-tilt action thriller Unchained opens up the world of underground fighting this summer. An idealistic woman is kidnapped and forced to compete in an underground fight ring. Every night is a fight for her life as she plans to overthrow her captors and save the lives of many others doomed to the same endless cycle. The film features wrestling star "Taya Valkyrie" (real name Kira Hennigan), with Mair Mulroney as Aella, plus Eric Roberts, Maricris Lapaix, Roni Weissman, Kasarlina Wang, Svetlana Constantine, and Larry L Andrews. This looks like another of these supremely dull "look how cool fighting really is" films that we're seeing way too many of these days.
ComicsStarWars.com

Star Wars: The High Republic Show

A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show is here and with it comes new reveals and announcements. A detective comic is joining the Star Wars: The High Republic series in the Marvel Star Wars comics line following a strange and deadly mystery unfolding at the Republic Fair, and the show debuted the comic’s first issue variant cover from Ario Anindito and Rachelle Rosenberg.
Hollywood, FLjacksonvillefreepress.com

Method Man Making Big Moves in Hollywood

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris – (Source: blackpressusa.com) – Method Man has taken his acting career very seriously ever since landing his first major role on HBO’s “OZ” in 2001 and has built up quite a resume over the years with roles in such shows as “The Wire,” “Luke Cage” and most recently Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost.” The Wu-Tang MC is now making his presence felt behind the scenes as he and his manager, Shauna Garr, have formed their own company Six AM, An Entertainment Co.
MoviesComicBook

Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page Speaks Out on Working With the Russo Brothers for The Gray Man

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are currently in production for their next film, The Gray Man, which will see them reunite with Chris Evans. The movie's cast is stacked and also includes Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and more. One person folks will be especially excited to see on the line-up is Regé-Jean Page, who recently rose to fame playing Simon Basset on Netflix's Bridgerton. This week, Page spoke with Variety and opened up about working with the Russos.
MoviesVulture

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon Adds Max Minghella, Flea and Samara Weaving to Cast

By the end of this year, every actor in Hollywood will either be in Knives Out 2 or Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s ode to Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Max Minghella and Samara Wiley, have all joined the project that already includes Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton. And before this casting blast, the cast also included Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston. Oh, and Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Back to the Future Part II fame, is getting involved, too. None of the roles for the cast of thousands has been officially announced, but per THR “it is believed that Minghella is playing Irving Thalberg.” Thalberg was the boy wonder producer at MGM until his untimely death, and was recently played by Ferdinand Kingsley in Mank.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 2 Great Tom Hanks Movies Today

It’s the first day of the month, so Netflix has delivered its usual ton of freshly licensed content to kick off June in style. There’s much to enjoy whatever your tastes, but Tom Hanks fans will be particularly interested to know that two great but somewhat underrated movies starring the legendary actor debuted on the streaming platform today, both from acclaimed directors. The films in question? 2002’s Road to Perdition and 2004’s The Terminal.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Martin Freeman Slams Method Acting, Jim Carrey in Man on the Moon

When it comes to acting, there are many different approaches, and one of the most controversial styles is method acting. Method actors often embody their roles on and off camera/stage which can lead to some unfortunate behavior depending on the character they're playing. An example of method acting is Jim Carrey's performance in Man on the Moon in which he played famous comedian Andy Kaufman. There was even a documentary released titled Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond which chronicled Carrey's journey to becoming Kaufman and the production difficulties his method acting caused. Recently, Black Panther actor Martin Freeman slammed method acting during an episode of the Off Menu podcast (via The Telegraph), calling it a "highly impractical way of working."
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Max Minghella

Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving Join Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie in ‘Babylon’. Damien Chazelle’s ode to the golden age of Hollywood, Babylon, is filling out its sprawling cast as it heads into production later in June. Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel…
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: William Zabka on How Experiences at Comic Cons Have Changed

To say things have changed for Netflix's Cobra Kai star William Zabka would be an understatement. Prior to the series' revival initially on YouTube Red, the actor's character of Johnny Lawrence wasn't as endearing with his appearances in the first two Karate Kid films since the franchise focused on rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Appearing on WTF with Marc Maron via The Hollywood Reporter, Zabka opened about his pop culture convention interactions with fans dramatically changed once the sequel series aired.
MoviesNME

Martin Freeman criticises Jim Carrey’s ‘Man On The Moon’ method performance

Martin Freeman has spoken out against Jim Carrey‘s method performance in Man On The Moon. During an appearance on food podcast Off Menu, Freeman branded Carrey’s approach to the role “self-aggrandising, selfish and narcissistic”. Although The Hobbit star said that he believed Carrey to be “a lovely and smart person”, he added that he “should have been fired” for his behaviour on the film.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Ant-Man 3 star reveals how she's getting "ready" for the new film

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Michelle Pfeiffer has offered fans a glimpse at her preparation for the Marvel movie's upcoming sequel. Taking to Instagram on Monday, May 31, the Oscar-nominated actor uploaded a video of herself walking – then jogging, and then running – on a treadmill as she promised her followers that her character Janet van Dyne will be "ready to enter the Quantum Realm this summer."
Religiongospelmusic.org

Worship Leaders Matt Redman & Jeremy Riddle Launch Podcast June 1st

LOS ANGELES, CA. – (MAY 25, 2021) – Long-time friends UK worship leader Matt Redman and US worship leader Jeremy Riddle have joined together to launch their new podcast, “Redman & Riddle.” The first of eight episodes of the podcast will be available on June 1st at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Starting out as coffee shop chats, the two well-respected worship leaders decided to press record on their conversations and capture what has been on their hearts with the current state of worship music and the responsibilities they have as leaders. Click below for the podcast trailer for “Redman & Riddle.”