Obituaries

Former Dealer Cal West Passes Away

farm-equipment.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Leroy West was born in Syracuse, Neb., on Sept. 18, 1942, and passed away from Leukemia on April 29, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He had a large personality and enjoyed an exciting life. All who knew him admired his positive attitude as he fought through cancer treatment and trials. He never lost hope for a cure. His family and friends will remember special times riding motorcycles, snowmobiles and ATVs. Cal had an adventurous spirit, loved traveling and collected coins, John Deere memorabilia, belt buckles, and antique tractors. Family and friends enjoyed his famous Swedish pancakes and peanut brittle, which he learned to make from his mother.

