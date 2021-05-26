Former Dealer Cal West Passes Away

John Deere only built 48 320S Southern Specials like this one. It sells at a Wisconsin collector auction on May 24, 2021!. When John Deere released the 20-series tractors, they knew they’d pushed the two-banger platform just about as far as they could. By the mid-1950s, the two-cylinder powerplant was close to 40 years old, and it had gotten more and more archaic as farming modernized. The 20- and especially the 30-series were basically stop-gap measures to buy enough time to finish the New Generation tractors.