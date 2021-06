“I have a hard time going through life … and I just hope he gets what he deserves.”. Nora Fernandez was referring to 27-year-old Dwayne “C.J.” Cory Wallace Jr. of Puna, whom she witnessed killing her son, Peter Cyrus Grammer, with a single blast of a .20 gauge shotgun to Grammer’s midsection last Aug. 25. The slaying took place in broad daylight in the middle of North Kulani Road, mere yards away from Highway 11 in Mountain View.