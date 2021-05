Strong to severe thunderstorms will drench portions of the Plains and Midwest over the next few days, leading to potential delays for truckers. Drivers are most likely to experience flash flooding in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as places to the west of the city along Interstate 10 heading toward San Antonio. The National Weather Service (NWS) has a flash flood watch posted for these areas. According to the NWS, some spots in the Houston area received 4 to 12 inches of rain Monday, after downpours for several days prior. With a saturated ground and swollen waterways, it won’t take much more rain to produce additional flooding and possible road closures.