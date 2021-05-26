Gloversville man solicited nude photos, sexual favors from underage girls online, Johnstown police say

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

JOHNSTOWN – A Gloversville man has been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation found he solicited nude photographs and sexual favors from underage girls online, Johnstown Police said Wednesday.

He is also accused of sending graphic photos of himself to an underage girl, knowing she was a minor, police said.

Elijah B. Antis-Nguyen, 20, of South Main Street, Gloversville, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, felonies, along with one count of attempted possession of a sexual performance by a child and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors, police said.

The investigation began in October when Johnstown police received complaints of underage girls being solicited to send nude photographs over social media, police said.

After speaking with several victims, police determined that Antis-Nguyen was using a popular social media application to contact underage girls.

Police then got a search warrant and seized images, videos and messages, police said.

“Detectives were able to find instances where the defendant solicited nude photographs and sexual favors from underage females; often in exchange for nicotine vape cartridges,” police said in a release.

Assisted by other law enforcement agencies, detectives have attempted to identify the females observed in the graphic images, but several who appear to have been in their early teens could not be identified, police said.

Police encouraged anyone who believes they have been solicited for photographs or sexual favors by the defendant, or a victim of similar online contact, to come forward and contact police.

Nguyen was arraigned and released to return to court later.

