newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, NY

Gloversville man solicited nude photos, sexual favors from underage girls online, Johnstown police say

By Steven Cook
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1MUe_0aCK4aWk00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

JOHNSTOWN – A Gloversville man has been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation found he solicited nude photographs and sexual favors from underage girls online, Johnstown Police said Wednesday.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

He is also accused of sending graphic photos of himself to an underage girl, knowing she was a minor, police said.

Elijah B. Antis-Nguyen, 20, of South Main Street, Gloversville, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, felonies, along with one count of attempted possession of a sexual performance by a child and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors, police said.

The investigation began in October when Johnstown police received complaints of underage girls being solicited to send nude photographs over social media, police said.

After speaking with several victims, police determined that Antis-Nguyen was using a popular social media application to contact underage girls.

Police then got a search warrant and seized images, videos and messages, police said.

“Detectives were able to find instances where the defendant solicited nude photographs and sexual favors from underage females; often in exchange for nicotine vape cartridges,” police said in a release.

Assisted by other law enforcement agencies, detectives have attempted to identify the females observed in the graphic images, but several who appear to have been in their early teens could not be identified, police said.

Police encouraged anyone who believes they have been solicited for photographs or sexual favors by the defendant, or a victim of similar online contact, to come forward and contact police.

Nguyen was arraigned and released to return to court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
84
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloversville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Gloversville, NY
City
Johnstown, NY
Johnstown, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Favors#Police Detectives#Other Videos#Johnstown Police#Antis#Underage Girls#Underage Females#Gloversville Man#Nude Photographs#Minors#Felonies#Attempted Possession#Graphic Photos#Multiple Charges#Court#Misdemeanors#Complaints#Instances#Solicited Nude
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Johnstown, NYLeader-Herald

No one injured in Johnstown fire

JOHNSTOWN — Seven people were displaced, but no one was hurt, from a fire Friday morning that damaged their two-story house. Fire Chief Bruce Heberer said the structure fire occurred at 5:53 a.m. Friday at a two-family, two-story home at 106 E. Montgomery St, The origin of the fire was the second floor porch, he said.
Johnstown, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Co-Worker Admits To Killing A Johnstown Woman Over Money

An employee of an upstate New York sub shop was brutally murdered in 2019. One of her coworkers has admitted to killing her, and he also implicated the shop’s owner. On October 28, 2019 a 22-year-old woman was brutally murdered, and one of her former coworkers has admitted to killing her.
Gloversville, NYLeader-Herald

Murder trial to start for Kakavelos

BALLSTON SPA — The murder trial of Georgios Kakavelos for the 2019 death of Gloversville resident Allizybeth A. Lamont starts today in Saratoga County Court. Kakavelos, owner of the former Local No. 9 Deli in Johnstown, is being tried before Saratoga County Judge James A. Murphy III. His co-defendant —...
Gloversville, NYLeader-Herald

Suspect arrested in shooting

GLOVERSVILLE — City police on Friday arrested a Gloversville man in last week’s shooting of a bystander near Naif’s — a man who was also convicted in an October 2016 stabbing incident outside City Hall. The Gloversville Police Department on Friday night arrested Cecilio Persen, 39, of Gloversville in connection...
Johnstown, NYPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Prosecutors: NY sub shop owner had employee killed over back wages he owed her

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. — The former owner of a sub shop in upstate New York is accused of having an employee killed in 2019 because of back pay he owed her, authorities said. Jury selection began Monday for Georgios Kakavelos, who is on trial in the bludgeoning death of Allyzibeth Ann LaMont, 22, of Gloversville. Kakavelos, 52, of Ballston Spa, is charged with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy, concealment of a human corpse and evidence tampering.
Gloversville, NYWNYT

Georgios Kakavelos trial expected to begin

The trial for one of two men accused of killing a Gloversville woman back in October of 2019 is set to begin Monday. Jury selection will begin around 9:00 a.m. for the trial of Georgios Kakavelos, and according to the court calendar, opening statements could begin Thursday. As NewsChannel 13...
Atlanta, NYTimes-Herald

Prosecutor to seek death penalty in spa shootings

Fulton County District Attorney said Tuesday that she intends to seek hate crime charges and the death penalty against Robert Long, who is accused of killing 8 people, 6 of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at 3 Atlanta massage businesses. (May 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
Gloversville, NYDaily Gazette

Gloversville man charged in Thursday shooting

A Gloversville man has been charged in the Thursday shooting of a bystander, who remains hospitalized at Albany Medical Center. Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe. Cecilio Persen, 39, of Gloversville, was arrested Friday and charged with the felonies...
Gloversville, NYWNYT

Police make arrest in Gloversville shooting

GLOVERSVILLE -- Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Cecilio Persen, 39, was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The shooting happened Thursday morning on North Main, near Naif's...
Gloversville, NYLeader-Herald

Shooting victim thought to be ‘innocent bystander’

GLOVERSVILLE — The woman injured in the shooting incident in front of Naif’s on North Main Street early Thursday morning is thought to have been an innocent bystander caught in the middle of a targeted shooting. The female victim, initially transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital, was later airlifted to Albany...
Gloversville, NYWNYT

Woman expected to survive Gloversville shooting

GLOVERSVILLE - Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Gloversville Thursday morning. It happened on North Main Street, right outside Naif's Market around 7:45 a.m. Police believe this was a targeted attack, but they think the woman who was hit was likely an innocent bystander and not the intended target.