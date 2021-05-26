newsbreak-logo
Sonoma, CA

Summer outdoors in Sonoma and Marin

By Brooke Herron
bohemian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting out and about for outdoor activities and cultural adventures is what’s on the menu this summer as we all try to make up for the semi-lost summer of 2020, and there’s no better place than the North Bay to take advantage of our new, post-orange-tier freedom. Many fun events,...

bohemian.com
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Sonoma County, CAsonomalibrary.org

Calling All Musicians, Storytellers, Poets & More!

Are you a musician, storyteller, poet, or have a special talent? Have you learned a new skill during the last year? All of Sonoma County is invited to participate. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites and the top three vote-getters will win gift cards of $50, $30, and $20 in value.
attractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

New winery, job fair, warehouse sale and more

New winery permission sought: Stone Edge Farm is seeking permission to open Silver Cloud Winery - a new 2,000-case winery within existing buildings, tasting by appointment only, and a handful of 50-person or fewer events a year at 5700 Cavedale Road in Glen Ellen. The 160-acre property at the base of Sonoma Mountain was acquired by Mac and Leslie McQuown in 1995. The space would be designed and constructed by Steve Martin Associates. The Sonoma County Board of Zoning Appeals staff report recommends the BZA deny the application due to wildfire concerns in the area. stoneedgefarm.com/experiences/silver-cloud.
Petaluma, CAmarinmommies.com

Pop-Up Carnival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma

This weekend only, the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma presents a pop-up carnival from Butler Amusements! Head to the fairgrounds for carnival fun on Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16. Also taking place this weekend is the fair's Drive-Thru Fair Food event, where you can get all your fair food favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, lemonade, and more!
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...
Glen Ellen, CAkenwoodpress.com

Exterior murals planned for Glen Ellen building

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) has enlisted Mexican-born artist Maria de Los Angeles to create two murals for installation on the Sorkin building, which spans the block along Arnold Drive between Carquinez Avenue and Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen. The murals will decorate two facades of the building — the north-facing wall, facing the parking lot, and the south-facing wall, fronting Carquinez Avenue.
Cloverdale, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Meet the Icarians of Cloverdale

Cloverdale has had a rich and colorful history, but perhaps the most unexpected bit of color might have been the six-year existence of a commune run by French anarchists from 1881 to 1886 just south of town on what is now Asti road. They were followers of French revolutionary philosopher Etienne Cabet, who had gotten sideways with the restored Bourbon Monarchy, as anarchists are wont to do. He was exiled by King Louis Phillippe I (“The Citizen King”) and moved to London, where he started the Icaria movement.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Glass Full/Glass Empty

Think “Bambi,” without the guns, fire and tears. That was the scene on Michael Drive in Sonoma this week where Michael Mahoney reported an alarming “close call” for a baby fawn. The fawn had fallen into a nearby pond and was struggling to get out. “He was with his mom...
Sonoma, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa wine group seeks applicants for $1M in scholarships for people of color; Mendocino nursery sells historic zinfandel grape vines

Napa Valley Vintners and United Negro College Fund have announced scholarship applications are now being accepted for students wishing to pursue a career in the wine industry. The first recipients will receive support toward college tuition this fall. Last September, the winery trade group committed $1 million to the fund,...
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Go.Do.Now. in Sonoma

Ready to have your mind totally blown? Tune in for a discussion on the size of the universe from a guy who knows huge from yuuge. Starting from the precise geolocation of the big telescope at Robert Ferguson Observatory, astronomer David Kensiski will transport you beyond it and into the vast, incalculable sky. Out there it’s mindblowing, colossal, capacious, and pondering that just might freshen your perspective, right-sizing any problems that seem overlarge.