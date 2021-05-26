Athlete well-being and support at heart of discussions at International Athletes’ Forum 2021
Held for the first time in a virtual format on Athlete365, and with invitations extended to all athlete representatives worldwide, the 10th edition of the International Athletes’ Forum (IAF) got underway today. Almost 2,000 athletes and Olympian representatives registered to take part and came together for the two-day event, which also marked the 40th anniversary of the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC) this year.olympics.com