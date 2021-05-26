Cancel
Sports

Athlete well-being and support at heart of discussions at International Athletes’ Forum 2021

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeld for the first time in a virtual format on Athlete365, and with invitations extended to all athlete representatives worldwide, the 10th edition of the International Athletes’ Forum (IAF) got underway today. Almost 2,000 athletes and Olympian representatives registered to take part and came together for the two-day event, which also marked the 40th anniversary of the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC) this year.

Lindsey Vonn
Thomas Bach
Abhinav Bindra
#Alpine Skiing#Fencing#Sports World#Professional Athletes#Holistic Health#Heart Health#Happiness And Health#Iaf#Acs#Mali Ac Chair#World Rowing Ac Chair#Ioc Medical#Q A#The Mental Health Toolkit#Olympic Solidarity#Noc Relations#Athlete Well Being#Athlete Support#Athlete Mental Health#Holistic Well Being
India
Tokyo, JP
