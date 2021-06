The Lyman Raiders track and field team competed in the Region 7B Meet at the Wall Athletic Complex in Wall on Thursday. A total of eight teams competed in the event. The Raiders girls finished fifth in the team standings with a score of 64, while the Raiders boys placed third with a score of 92. The home team Wall Eagles took home the Region title for both the boys and girls. The Eagles girls placed first with a score of 160, while the Eagles boys placed first with a score of 155.