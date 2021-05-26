Cancel
Dr. Ngozi Ezike: ‘Get the vaccine; it’s the antidote to our lost freedom’

wgnradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike joins John Williams to project how likely it is that the city will be able to reopen pre-pandemic style June 11. Dr. Ezike also explains why getting the vaccine will make that happen, though COVID has presented a lot of unknowns.

wgnradio.com
Person
John Williams
#Antidote#Health Department#Covid#Dr Ezike#Unknowns#Pre Pandemic Style
