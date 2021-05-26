Donald Trump offered a senator money to stop Patriots 'Spygate' investigation, reports ESPN
The Patriots have been well connected with former President Donald Trump over the years. Trump’s relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady has been well documented. From Brady putting a Trump hat in his locker to Belichick writing Trump a letter of support for his campaign in 2016, there’s been a blend of sports and politics between the two parties.www.northwestgeorgianews.com