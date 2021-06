The parents of the roughly 40 high school senior that were suspended don’t think the prank was a big deal. “They had planned to fork the field”, explained one parent in the small community of Comfort, Texas. In case you’re unfamiliar (I was) “forking” is when you take as many plastic forks as you can and stick them into the ground. Brandon was the only person on the MoSho who had heard of this prank and he likened it to “t.p.-ing”…throwing rolls of toilet paper all over your targets yard, trees and house. To me, forking actually sounds LESS annoying that TP-ing. Getting TP out of your trees seems like MUCH more of a pain than picking up plastic forks.