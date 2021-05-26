newsbreak-logo
General Assembly kicks off hearings on crime

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers Wednesday launched an effort to examine what’s behind a rise in violent crime in metro Atlanta and consider potential solutions. “There’s going to be politics in this,” state Rep. J Collins, R-Villa Rica, chairman of the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, told committee members. “(But) this committee wants to dig down and look at the facts.”

