The charcuterie board has certainly gotten its due of late, and over this past year people have discovered the joys of going all in on just cheese and cured meats for dinner. But for me, much as I love a great charcuterie feast, there is a way to have a grazing style supper that is just that little bit more satisfying, without losing any of the ease. And that is an anti-antipasto.