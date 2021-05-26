newsbreak-logo
Winston-salem, NC

Carolina Disco Turkeys release inaugural schedule

By Yadkin Ripple
yadkinripple.com
 5 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys are excited to announce their inaugural season schedule with all home games played at Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem. The Disco Turkeys play a weekend-heavy 16-date home slate this season. They open on the road on May 24 and play their first home game on Friday, June 4, hosting the Martinsville Ponies with an 8 p.m. start. The home schedule for the new club also features a homestand over the Fourth of July weekend.

Baseball
News Break
Sports
