Carolina Disco Turkeys release inaugural schedule

Best-of-three NCHSAA Class 4-A championship series, Game 1. North Davidson HS, Welcome. When two pitchers as good as Hoggard’s Icess Tresvik and East Forsyth’s Kierston Deal are locked in a duel, the outcome often comes down to a mistake. That’s exactly what happened Friday night, when the game’s only run scored on a throwing error. The Eagles never got a runner past second base as the pitchers combined for 23 strikeouts. Tresvik and Deal will match up again Saturday in Game 2 and, potentially, a deciding Game 3 if East can even the series.