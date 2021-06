Born on April 22, 1923, Lewis Heavner grew up like many children did on the western side of the county – helping on the family farm, raising cotton and corn and a few cows. He lived through the Great Depression and after spending two years in college at Lenoir-Rhyne University studying math and history, because his parents “thought he should go to college,” Heavner was called to duty to fight World War II where he served for three years.