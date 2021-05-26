Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellettsville, IN

Acreage Wednesday ~ c.1868 Second Empire Home For Sale in Ellettsville, IN $1,290,000

By [email protected]
oldhousecalling.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond Empire Home For Sale. Built 1868 by the Father of Indiana Limestone & designed by Charles Garnier-this 3BR/2.5BA features French Second Empire architecture, intricate chiseled limestone and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Enjoy the 45′ limestone veranda spanning the front, orig etched glass transoms, 3 fireplaces, orig horsehair plaster walls, ceilings, medallions & moldings, slate tile mansard roof, 12′ main lvl clgs w/orig 8.5′ rope & pulley windows and black walnut doors. Designer KT w/cntr isld, granite counters, exposed brick & fireplace, stately formal LR & DR rooms for guests, wine cellar, exercise room & lounge w/cozy fireplace. 4-car det gar, and relaxing covered patio w/fire-pit overlooking 2.7 acres.

oldhousecalling.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, IN
City
Ellettsville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acreage#Exercise#Wine Cellar#Indiana Limestone#Orig#Brick Fireplace#Lr Dr#Home#Fireplaces#Granite Counters#Patio W Fire Pit#Carpenter Realtors#Glass#4 Car Det Gar#Windows#Doors#Designer Kt#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related