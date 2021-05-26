Acreage Wednesday ~ c.1868 Second Empire Home For Sale in Ellettsville, IN $1,290,000
Second Empire Home For Sale. Built 1868 by the Father of Indiana Limestone & designed by Charles Garnier-this 3BR/2.5BA features French Second Empire architecture, intricate chiseled limestone and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Enjoy the 45′ limestone veranda spanning the front, orig etched glass transoms, 3 fireplaces, orig horsehair plaster walls, ceilings, medallions & moldings, slate tile mansard roof, 12′ main lvl clgs w/orig 8.5′ rope & pulley windows and black walnut doors. Designer KT w/cntr isld, granite counters, exposed brick & fireplace, stately formal LR & DR rooms for guests, wine cellar, exercise room & lounge w/cozy fireplace. 4-car det gar, and relaxing covered patio w/fire-pit overlooking 2.7 acres.oldhousecalling.com