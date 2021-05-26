Chris Jung Named Jennie Stuart Health’s New Marketing Director
Jennie Stuart Health announced Wednesday a familiar face in local marketing will take over as its Director of Marketing and Community Relations. Officials said Chris Jung would begin Monday, June 28. Jung will provide support for Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Jennie Stuart Medical Group in the new role. They added Jung would be responsible for internal and external public relations, marketing, and supporting and communicating the mission, vision, and values of Jennie Stuart Health.www.wkdzradio.com