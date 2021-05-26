Former Patriots K Adam Vinatieri announces retirement after 24-year career

Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, the guys discuss the NFL releasing their schedule for the 2021 season. The Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots will probably be the most hyped-up regular season game in NFL history. Tom Brady has a chance to become NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards in his return to Foxborough. Chris believes that this matchup can be a nightmare for Patriots HC Bill Belichick and could serve a reminder that he could’ve had continued success with Brady if they built around him.