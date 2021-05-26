newsbreak-logo
Former Patriots K Adam Vinatieri announces retirement after 24-year career

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement Wednesday, concluding a legendary 24-year career built on some of the greatest field goals in NFL history. Vinatieri, 48, retires as the league’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points. He owns several NFL career kicking records, including most field goals made at 599. Vinatieri played 10 seasons in New England and kicked a game-winning field goal in each of the team’s first three Super Bowl victories. After signing with the Colts in 2006, Vinatieri won another championship and played 14 more years.

www.bostonherald.com
