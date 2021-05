As spring makes its grudging arrival in the Pioneer Valley, we are welcoming back the birds, bees and other insects that were missing from our wintry landscape. A couple of weeks ago I noticed a pair of Eastern phoebes (Sayornis phoebe) sussing out a nesting site on top of a cone-shaped light fixture under the eave outside my study. There had been a phoebes’ nest in that spot several years ago but it had been totally trashed by another bird, probably a barn swallow.