Americus Mayor and City Council vote on law enforcement requests and services for citizens

Americus Mayor and City Council held their voting meeting on Thursday, May 20th via Zoom. As requested by some of the council, Bartow Williams of Georgia Two-Way (GTW), a local provider of communication technology, presented the offerings his business can offer by way of a new communication system which Americus Police Department (APD), Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and the Americus Fire Department (AFD) would be utilizing. As was established during the agenda setting meeting, a grant of $50000 was awarded to APD. In addition to this, a SPLOST vote which the citizens passed in 2019 had designated funds for a new radio system to be utilized. In total, there was $2 million available to bring this project to fruition. As Motorola had done at the agenda setting meeting, Mr. Williams presented his capacity to the council. His package was presented at the price of $1.2 million. Mr. Williams, while admitting he was not certain of Motorola’s bid, said he met the same number of radios as Motorola. Daryl Dowdell questioned him on mobile units he had offered in the bid. Mr. Williams indicated he felt the mobiles were a necessity for premiere safety options. Chief Scott did confirm the Motorola did not include mobile units in their bid. Dowdell submitted that Motorola’s coverage map had limited to no coverage on Highway 30 and questioned GTW on their coverage. Mr. Williams clarified he had not submitted a coverage map to compare against Motorola, but he felt his system could provide coverage. Interim City Manager, Diadra Powell then asked Mr. Williams the same questions she asked of Motorola.