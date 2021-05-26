newsbreak-logo
Americus Mayor and City Council vote on law enforcement requests and services for citizens

By TRACY K. HALL
Americus Times-Recorder
 5 days ago

Americus Mayor and City Council held their voting meeting on Thursday, May 20th via Zoom. As requested by some of the council, Bartow Williams of Georgia Two-Way (GTW), a local provider of communication technology, presented the offerings his business can offer by way of a new communication system which Americus Police Department (APD), Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and the Americus Fire Department (AFD) would be utilizing. As was established during the agenda setting meeting, a grant of $50000 was awarded to APD. In addition to this, a SPLOST vote which the citizens passed in 2019 had designated funds for a new radio system to be utilized. In total, there was $2 million available to bring this project to fruition. As Motorola had done at the agenda setting meeting, Mr. Williams presented his capacity to the council. His package was presented at the price of $1.2 million. Mr. Williams, while admitting he was not certain of Motorola’s bid, said he met the same number of radios as Motorola. Daryl Dowdell questioned him on mobile units he had offered in the bid. Mr. Williams indicated he felt the mobiles were a necessity for premiere safety options. Chief Scott did confirm the Motorola did not include mobile units in their bid. Dowdell submitted that Motorola’s coverage map had limited to no coverage on Highway 30 and questioned GTW on their coverage. Mr. Williams clarified he had not submitted a coverage map to compare against Motorola, but he felt his system could provide coverage. Interim City Manager, Diadra Powell then asked Mr. Williams the same questions she asked of Motorola.

Americus, GAAmericus Times-Recorder

City leaders offer differing views on equipment for local law enforcement and citizen services

Mayor Barry Blount and the Americus City Council met to determine the voting items for May on Thursday, May 14, 2021. The meeting, held on Zoom was lengthy and much conversation was held on 3 items: the transit system, the Americus Police Department purchasing police radios and Nelson Brown’s ideas for new projects. Before these topics were tackled, the council went into executive session and upon coming into open session, Blount announced that current Interim City Manager, Diadra Powell, is the sole finalist for the permanent position of city manager.
Americus, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Americus mayor signs proclamation recognizing Police Week, Peace Officer Day

May 11—AMERICUS — Americus Mayor Barry Blount met with Chief Michael Lewis of the Georgia Southwestern University Department of Public Safety, Chief Mark Scott of the Americus Police Department, and Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant to sign a proclamation recognizing May 9-15 as National Police Week and May 15 as Peace Officer Memorial Day in the city.
Sumter County, GAAmericus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Board of Education gives insight into 2021-22 budget

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) set the agenda for May’s voting meeting on Monday, 5.10.21. While tentative and will require several more confirmations, the budget for next school year is set to be approximately $36.1 million. This reflects both a balanced budget as well as a sustained mill rate. There is no expected change for the tax rate for property owners. Additionally, the financial report for this month will reflect the BOE is effective in their financial duties.
Sumter County, GAcompsmag.com

Sumter deputies: Body cameras equivalent to guns

Americus police Officer Nicholas Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody Smith were killed while responding to a domestic call in 2016. Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies said with everyone being recorded now, the extra set of eyes from a body camera will tell the true story, so body cameras are as vital guns.