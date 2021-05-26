newsbreak-logo
New Paltz, NY

New Paltz students participate in virtual Global Summit

By staff
hudsonvalleyone.com
 3 days ago

Five members of New Paltz High School's Interact Club recently participated in a global summit with high school students from around the world centered on the theme of "Digital Exchange Experience," thanks to their club's advisor, World Languages teacher Rod Castro

hudsonvalleyone.com
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
New Paltz, NYDaily Freeman

Snapshot: SUNY New Paltz adapts commencement to coronavirus

SUNY New Paltz hosted 14 small in-person commencement ceremonies the weekend of May 14-16, 2021, on the campus’s Old Main Quadrangle to honor undergraduate and graduate students who completed their degree work in December 2020, January 2021 and May 2021, as well as those who will finish this coming August. In the photo here, college President Donald P. Christian presents a diploma to one of the graduates. On May 22 and 23, ceremonies at SUNY New Paltz will honor those who finished their degree work in December 2019, January 2020, May 2020 and August 2020, whose commencement exercises were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the ceremonies held this past weekend had face mask and social-distancing requirements, and no guests were allowed to attend (though the events were shown live online), and the same procedures will be in place next weekend.
Ulster, NYDaily Freeman

Ulster's Black cultural history event set for Thursday

KINGSTON, N.Y. — A free online event will celebrate the lesser-known and under-documented Black cultural history of the region on Thursday, May 20. The "Black Cultural History of Ulster County" event will begin at 7 p.m. Register to attend online at https://bit.ly/3tOEP5M to receive a link to the Zoom event.
Ulster County, NYDaily Freeman

Photo, video: Ulster County vaccination bus coming to The People's Place in Kingston

The Ulster County Department of Health's vaccination bus is shown outside the county's vaccination center at Hudson Valley Mall in the town of Ulster this past week. The bus will be at The People's Place, at 17 St. James St. in Kingston, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, to provide coronavirus shots. The shots are free, and no appointment, identification or insurance information is needed The first 50 people to be vaccinated will receive gift cards.
Ulster County, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

High schools are next stop in Ulster County vac­ci­nation roadshow

Less than a day after the CDC and then New York state approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, families started lining up in Ulster County. At the former Best Buy location at the Hudson Valley Mall, a local pharmacist was again taking a leading role in vaccinating a newly eligible group.
Ulster County, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: SUNY Ulster faculty deserves fair compensation

The public has a rightful concern about the health and viability of our community colleges, yet the administration at SUNY Ulster has its head buried in the sand. A strong faculty is one offered a competitive salary and benefits, and the administration has been hell-bent on preventing just that. The SUNY Ulster faculty has been without a contract for over two years.
New Paltz, NYnewpaltz.edu

Class of 2021 Salutatorian: Sery Pak

SUNY New Paltz salutatorian Sery Pak ’21 (Biology) of Orangeburg, New York, says she focused on two goals during her time at the College: fostering relationships with friends and mentors, and preparing for a lifetime of travel and service as a global citizen. “The greatest thing about New Paltz is...
New Paltz, NYMid-Hudson News Network

SUNY New Paltz planning in-person graduations

NEW PALTZ – SUNY New Paltz will hold a series of smaller, shorter, in-person commencement ceremonies for 2021 graduates on May 14-16 and 2020 graduates on May 22-23, on the Old Main Quad on campus. To hold in-person ceremonies, the college is unable to invite any guests to attend commencement...
Ulster County, NYDaily Freeman

EMS Representatives express importance of continued efforts for UC residents to get vaccinated .

John Heppner, chair of Ulster County Fire Chiefs Association, John Mathiason, Ulster County EMS Council president, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan talk about importance of continued efforts for UC residents to get vaccinated. Included in the press event at the UC Law Enforcement Center were Sheriff Juan Figueroa and New Paltz Police Chief Rob Lucchesi, who also spoke.
New Paltz, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Racial equity, anti-racism plans discussed in New Paltz

School staff who are resistant to teaching anti-racism will eventually "phase out" and trustee Diana Armstead hopes that over time people who are simply tolerant of difference will be replaced with others who are actually accepting of it . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. Lost...
Ulster County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster County Flea Market Finally Announces Opening Day

I have been checking the High Falls Flea Market’s website a couple of times a week since early April. I was hearing about all these other flea markets opening for the season including Stormville Airport, Beacon Flea Market, Patterson Rotary, but no High Falls. Every time I checked it still said they’re waiting until they are sure it’s safe. I get that, and I respect it.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Explore the Caves of Ulster County This Weekend

Looking to get out of the house this weekend and do a little exploring around the Hudson Valley? Why not visit the Widow Jane Mine in between Rosendale and Kingston?. The Widow Jane Mine sits on the Snyder Estate, which the Century House Historical Society has just re-opened for socially-distant self guided tours and hikes.
Ulster County, NYDaily Freeman

People's Place hosts free haircut events starting Tuesday

KINGSTON, N.Y. – A free haircut series billed “Styles and Smiles” kicks off at People’s Place thrift store/food pantry on Tuesday, May 11. Haircuts will be given between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the agency’s 17 St. James Street parking lot. Ulster County residents with financial challenges can utilize...
New Paltz, NYDaily Freeman

New Paltz has six candidates for four school board seats

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Voters on Tuesday, May 18, will find a ballot featuring six candidates seeking three Board of Education seats carrying three-year terms and one seat to fill an unexpired term. Voting will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the high school gym on South Putt Corners...
New Paltz, NYnewpaltz.edu

On-campus COVID-19 testing will continue this summer at College Terrace

SUNY’s mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing policy will remain in effect this summer for our on-campus population, and the College will continue to provide free and convenient on-campus COVID-19 testing once per week through mid-August to help our community fulfill this requirement. While SUNY’s testing requirement will continue, it has also...