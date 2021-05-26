The New ArchiTech Aysen Hoody Blew Our Minds
“Best of both threads,” they say in their marketing material. Sure, sure, I thought, I’ve heard it all before. But damn, this particular hoody I saw sure was sexy. So I dove into the website. This new California-based company, ArchiTec uses Polartec synthetic face material, with a merino-wool interior layer for its hoody. Hang on a sec, this might get interesting … made in the US, ZQ-certified sustainably/ethically sourced New Zealand wool, lifetime warranty. Hot damn, who are these ArchiTec people, anyway?www.elevationoutdoors.com