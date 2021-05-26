Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The New ArchiTech Aysen Hoody Blew Our Minds

By Rob Coppolillo
elevationoutdoors.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article“Best of both threads,” they say in their marketing material. Sure, sure, I thought, I’ve heard it all before. But damn, this particular hoody I saw sure was sexy. So I dove into the website. This new California-based company, ArchiTec uses Polartec synthetic face material, with a merino-wool interior layer for its hoody. Hang on a sec, this might get interesting … made in the US, ZQ-certified sustainably/ethically sourced New Zealand wool, lifetime warranty. Hot damn, who are these ArchiTec people, anyway?

www.elevationoutdoors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merino Wool#Architech#Hoody#Rock Climb#Architec#Sec#Polartec#Nordic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Adeola Hoodie - Royal Blue

Running errands? Traveling? Or just want to chill and look cute, the Adeola Hoodie is your best bet. Made out of a lightweight stretch jersey with a light satin finish, it keeps you warm on cool days and cool on warm days. Ideal for warmer weather climates that get a little chilly at night.
ApparelClimbing

Field Tested: Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie

A lightweight mountain all-arounder, ideal for climbing, blocking the sun, trail running, or skiing. Stellar item that stands out from the rest. Every climber needs a base layer. Every climber needs a sun hoody. The Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie is both. Throughout the years, I haven’t reviewed many items in the ultra-light sun-hoody genre, mainly because few have stood out as exceptional. But for reasons I hope to make clear, the Echo Hoodie is rad. It’s a simple, straightforward, and well-built (and designed) item that’s been very flexible for all high-energy-output mountain activities, and that’s exactly what I like about it.
Apparelmacsources.com

Evolution Hoodie by Coalatree REVIEW

We live in an interesting part of the country – the Midwest. Our weather can be 90º one day and 60º the next. We literally had 60-degree weather one week in March and then 2 inches of snow the next day. To say that the weather is unpredictable is an exaggeration. We often find ourselves in long-sleeves at night when we were sweating buckets during the day. That said, it’s really nice to have a wide assortment of clothing laying around. In our house, we love soft hoodies so when I found out about the hoodie that is made from recycled coffee grounds, we had to try it.
Engineeringpsychologytoday.com

Can New High Tech Machines Read Your Mind?

Tech advances that interpret brain signals are steadily improving our ability to interpret what's going on in the brain. These advances are starting to approach the level of "mind reading." It's now possible to reconstruct crude representations of what the brain is seeing, or even imagining. "Mind reading" machines offer...
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

The New Psychonauts 2 Trailer Blew My Mind, And the Release Date is Even Better

As part of Microsoft’s Xbox E3 conference, a new trailer for Double Fine’s highly-anticipated Psychonauts 2, and it ruled. The new trailer shows off some of the colorful minds, goofy enemies, and strange characters that Raz will meet throughout the game. Some highlights include a freaky tooth-based stage, a giant pachinko machine, and a deadly post office. It was also announced that Psychonauts 2 will be releasing on August 25th for the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Battlefield 2042 Online Gameplay Blows Our Minds

What do we need to do to get on EA's list as a Battlefield 2042 game tester? Seriously, we've got holiday time to take and the latest multiplayer shooter from DICE could fill it nicely. The FPS debuted some online action during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, sharing what the game will look like once you team up with friends come October.
ApparelNew York Post

The best of the lululemon Wunder Train collection

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Do you ever sit and wonder what will give you that added motivation to get back to the gym?. Maybe it’s a new wardrobe of training gear from lululemon. The Wunder Train collection is...
SportsBirmingham Star

In our mind, we had qualified for WTC last year: Kohli

Southampton [UK], June 17 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli reckons the change in World Test Championship (WTC) points system in November last year acted as fuel for the squad in qualifying to the final of the showpiece event. Last year, the ICC had decided to change the point-rating system of...
Economypashalaw.com

Discover Our New Look!

Today, Pasha Law is rolling out our new branding, inspired by the relationship between attorney and client. Made of two distinct parts, the halves work together in a reciprocal function – each half a necessary piece to form the whole. This new logo represents what we believe is the essence of good law – the relationships we build with our clients.
Celebritieswesaidgotravel.com

Thank you Deepak Chopra! Our Dialogue about Meditation, Mindfulness and the Divine Feminine

Thank you to Thrive Global for publishing my interview with Deepak Chopra, “Strategies for Success: Mental Health Awareness Month with Deepak Chopra.”. During May, Mental Health Awareness Month, I have been remembering the strategies which have helped me during the uncertain times of COVID 19. Reading Deepak Chopra’s book, Total Meditation, helped me focus on meditation and learn new mantras. I have been listening to the Chopra 21-Day Meditation series since I discovered them during my divorce seven years ago. I was able to speak to him about his brand new meditation series focused on the Divine Feminine with Alicia Keys.
Musicmelodyinter.com

New EP: Lord B – State of Mind

Afrobeats singer Lord B is defining his own journey and sound in his summer project, tagged “State of Mind“. Creating a nostalgic feeling and compiling them into a 7-track debut EP which includes songs like “Standard“, “Gbori Wole“, “Interested” featuring Azanti and Farky Farkunle, “Kilonso” featuring Smada, “Be Mine“, “Pull Up“, and “Follow You“.
TV & Videosnewpaper24.com

The genius minds altering our TV and video viewing – NEWPAPER24

A Q&A with Sanjay Singh, VP of engineering and website chief at Synamedia’s R&D centre in Bengaluru. Why is video know-how so sizzling in the mean time?. Tv is remodeling earlier than our eyes. In just some years, now we have gone from watching TV at dwelling to having content material streamed dwell to any gadget wherever, anytime, with enormous archives of content material at our fingertips. And lockdowns have resulted in hovering viewing figures, with customers craving new content material.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Blue Saturn Earrings

I do love these just the tiniest design feature which is visible in the picture is that both stars on the same side so when you wear them they do look uneven. Love the earrings, although I wish the little stars were on opposite sides. Love them! Such a nice,...
ImmigrationThe Guardian

If we show our compassion for refugees, it will help to change minds

In October last year, it was reported that the home secretary, Priti Patel, had been looking into the use of offshore detention facilities to house people who come to Britain seeking asylum. In practice, this would mean that people arriving in Britain in need of safety would be shipped to some kind of detention centre on islands far away from mainland UK. We are both people with close personal ties to Australia and know all too well the grotesque consequences of such a system. Australia’s offshore detention has denied people their basic rights and caused incalculable suffering. Indeed Australia’s system was so cruel, the British government actually condemned it at the United Nations in 2015.
Musicstaticdive.com

Electric85 Find The New 4th State Of Mind

Electric85 is the musical collaboration of Ian Piña and Kent Worthington. Drawing influence from Disco, Pop, Rock and Dance, their aim is to create a vibe with no constraints. Born out of the isolation of 2020 lockdowns, the project is officially based in Seattle, Washington. However, it is really an international affair. The two musicians recruited collaborators from as far away as Europe for their musical escape. In short order the group produced two four-track EPs, “Spacewoman” and “Haze of Summer.”
Seattle, WAwussymag.com

Seattle's SuperCoze Returns With New Single ‘Happy Mind’

As society collectively creeps toward whatever is about to be our “new normal,” queer singer-songwriter SuperCoze, a.k.a. Seattle’s Cody Choi, is doing the same. They just unearthed their new single “Happy Mind,” their first release since their debut album, Rainy Day Sunshine. The debut LP was released in March 2020,...
Musiciconvsicon.com

beabadoobee Releases New EP ‘Our Extended Play’

Beabadoobee has released her new EP Our Extended Play via Dirty Hit alongside the video for her new single “Cologne” and the announcement that she will embark on a 26-date U.S. headline tour kicking off this November. PRESS HERE to listen to Our Extended Play, co-written with and produced by Matty Healyand George Daniel of The 1975, which marks the first time Bea has closely collaborated with others to step back from her typical process and experiment with new sounds. PRESS HERE to watch the video for “Cologne,” directed by Slowthaicollaborators The Rest, a self-proclaimed “sexy love song” which explores the complex feelings of insecurity, self-confidence, and breaking away from seeking validation of self-worth in others. The EP also welcomes new tracks “Animal Noises” and “He Gets Me So High.”
YogaSHAPE

This Sleek New Dating and Networking App Aims to Connect the Wellness-Minded

If you've always wanted to walk up to that hottie who's regularly in the gym the same time as you, the speedy runner you always see during your morning miles, or the ripped baddie squatting across from you at the box - whether to flirt or just make friends - and could never do it, this new dating and networking app might be just the thing to help.
TV & Videosideahuntr.com

How to Buy the TikTok Famous Gap Logo Hoodie

Gap is in the midst of a very big, very viral year. Just a couple of weeks after debuting the inaugural product from its buzzy new line with Kanye West, the American mall mainstay is capitalizing on a spate of free PR courtesy of a surprising source: TikTok. Earlier this...
Drinksplanetsixstring.com

No Corporate Beer Reviews: Leveler

Brewery: Elder Pine Brewing & Blending (Gaithersburg, MD) Elder Pine’s status as a metal brewery has never been in doubt; the first time I stepped into the tap room, they were blasting metal. End of story. They’ve also developed an interesting relationship with the metalcore act August Burns Red over the last few years, starting with a fruited sour (Constellations: Antares) and a DIPA (Constellations: Pollux) to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band’s third studio album. Bones, a saison named after the centerpiece of the band’s newest album Guardians, followed last spring. And that brings us to the latest Elder Pine x August Burns Red collaboration Leveler, part of the tie-ins (including a livestream) to celebrate the 10th anniversary of that album. Suffice it to say, this brings a completely different meaning to the idea of a brewery’s “core line-up.”