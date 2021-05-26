The New ArchiTech Aysen Hoody Blew Our Minds

We live in an interesting part of the country – the Midwest. Our weather can be 90º one day and 60º the next. We literally had 60-degree weather one week in March and then 2 inches of snow the next day. To say that the weather is unpredictable is an exaggeration. We often find ourselves in long-sleeves at night when we were sweating buckets during the day. That said, it’s really nice to have a wide assortment of clothing laying around. In our house, we love soft hoodies so when I found out about the hoodie that is made from recycled coffee grounds, we had to try it.