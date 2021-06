Apple has revealed a host of accessibility updates, focused on making its products more useful to everyone.The new features have been revealed to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day and will be coming later this year.They include the option to control the Apple Watch without needing to actually touch it at all. Instead, users will be able to operate it by using hand gestures, such as clenching their fist.Apple says that it is able to do so by harnessing sensors inside the Watch, which can then be used to track how a person’s muscles and tendos are moving. That is then...