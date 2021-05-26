Racial differences in women’s use of personal care products may contribute to health inequities, survey reveals
The study appears in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology as part of a special issue focused on health equity. The survey is part of a larger effort called the Taking Stock Study—a collaboration between Occidental College, Black Women for Wellness, LA Grit Media, Silent Spring Institute, and George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.www.oxy.edu