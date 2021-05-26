newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward named top DL duo in the NFL

By Tommy Jaggi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro Football Focus recently labeled T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward as the best defensive line pairing in the NFL. Here’s why the Steelers duo is so elite. The Steelers offense may have a lot of work to do in 2021, but at least the team can take comfort knowing that they have some excellent returning pieces on defense. Though Pittsburgh was forced to let players like Bud Dupree, Mike Hilton, and Steven Nelson hit the road this offseason, there is plenty of reason to believe this will be a dominant unit once again this year.

stillcurtain.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
276K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Defensive Line#Nfl Football#Pro Football Focus#Acl#Steelers Dl#Pro Football Reference#Pff#Defense#Edge Defender#Tyson Alualu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 7th-Round Pick Tre Norwood Offically Signs Rookie Contract

The Steelers used their first of two seventh-round selections to take Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood, and on Saturday, he offically joined the Steelers. The team annouced via Twitter that Norwood has signed his rookie deal. The details of the deal have not been announced, but the contract is estimated by...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Sign Punter Pressley Harvin III to Rookie Deal

Punter Pressley Harvin III, the 254th overall and Steelers’ last selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, has offically signed his rookie deal, the team announced via Twitter Saturday afternoon. Harvin, who won the Ray Guy Award in 2020 as a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, inked a deal...
NFLchatsports.com

Heyward Still Believes Steelers Have Super Bowl Caliber Roster

Don’t tell Cam Heyward the Pittsburgh Steelers can’t win a Super Bowl this year. He still believes that door hasn’t closed, Despite many analysts looking towards the Baltimore Ravens or Cleveland Browns as divisional favorites, Heyward knows the Steelers still have the roster to go on a run. Heyward joined...
NFLchatsports.com

Can the Steelers relive the magic of the last time the NFL schedule was expanded?

For longer than any of the current members of the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers have been alive, the NFL has been playing a 16-game regular season schedule. All this is about to change this upcoming season as the 17th game was officially added in March and reflected in the recently released schedule . Before we know it, it will feel as natural as a 16-game season even though the different number of home and away games seems absurd at this time.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers LB Quincy Roche on Transition from DE to OLB

Steelers rookie linebacker Quincy Roche spoke with the media, including Steelers Now, after rookie minicamp. Roche responded to a question about his transition from defensive end to outside linebacker.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects for the Steelers to watch

This fall, college football will be back in full swing and Pittsburgh Steelers fans need to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to prospects for the 2022 NFL draft. We will be sure to keep you up to date all season long on the top prospects for the Steelers but here is a quick watchlist of the 10 best as of right now. Spoiler alert, quarterbacks will feature prominently on this list.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers miss out on edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan

ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter, free-agent edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan is signing a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is relevant to the Pittsburgh Steelers because according to Schefter, the Steelers were one of the teams in on trying to sign Kerrigan before he chose the Eagles. Kerrigan was one...
NFLLeader-Telegram

Ron Cook: Steelers' next big project? Locking up T.J. Watt.

PITTSBURGH — They asked Ben Roethlisberger to take a $5 million pay cut, gave Mike Tomlin a three-year contract extension, fired offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and line coach Shaun Sarrett, parted ways with Bud Dupree, Steven Nelson, Al Villanueva, Matt Feiler and James Conner, brought back JuJu Smith-Schuster, Vince Williams and Tyson Alualu against great odds, picked up the fifth-year option on Minkah Fitzpatrick, declined that option on Terrell Edmunds and selected Alabama star running back Najee Harris and eight other players in the NFL draft.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers announce the signing of four of their 2021 draft picks

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of four of their nine 2021 NFL draft selections. The players now under contract are fifth-round draft pick Isaiahh Loudermilk, sixth-round draft pick Quincy Roche, and seventh-round draft picks Tre Norwood and Pressley Harvin III. We have signed DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB...
NFLchatsports.com

Roland Rivers: Background On The Steelers’ Minicamp QB

Pittsburgh Steelers, Roland Rivers, American football, Heinz Field, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Slippery Rock. As the Steelers’ rookie minicamp winds down today, it’s worth getting to know the only player present there at the game’s most important position: Quarterback Roland Rivers, a name already known to fans of western Pennsylvania football.
NFLchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Schedule: Series History Against Every Opponent

With yesterday’s schedule release by the NFL, we can now dissect every team’s 2021 slate months in advance. Here’s a look at every Steelers opponent, and an overview of the series between the two, both recent games and across NFL history. Did you know that Pittsburgh is facing one team...
NFLchatsports.com

PFF: Steelers The ‘Favorite Fit’ For Free Agent T Russell Okung

While they have their in-house candidates, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an unsettled situation at the tackle position, as they figure out who will start and where between Zach Banner, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore, Jr., and perhaps Joe Haeg, as well. One option that they don’t have is bringing in a...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Per Geoff Hobson of the team website, Bengals second-round OL Jackson Carman is already getting in extra work with OL coach Frank Pollack as he moves inside to guard: “We were working on me getting more comfortable in my guard stance and critiquing the nuances and different weight shifting and where my feet exactly should be. Different weight angles and things like that. Just fine-tuning some things.”
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Power Rankings: Steelers considered a middle-of-the-road team post NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is over, and that means many of the national media sites start to put together some post-draft NFL Power Rankings. Before going any further, we all know these rankings mean nothing. They are about as valuable as your cousin’s 55th mock draft simulation he ran before the first round a few weeks ago.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Retro Podcast: Making a trip to the Super Bowl a habit again

Our journey in the BTSC Delorean to Steeler yesteryear begins in a time No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reached the top of the box office and “Grenade” by Bruno Mars was the hottest song on the radio. Meanwhile, the Steelers were looking to return to the top of the football world as they were playing for entrance to their third Super Bowl in six years,
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers 3 bold predictions for the 2021-2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have some question marks on this team and that led to these predictions. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a season where they won the AFC North division but they failed to win a playoff game. They won the toughest division in football but they have yet to win a playoff game for the past couple of years. There seem to be mixed reviews about what this team currently is and what they could be by the end of this 2021-2022 NFL season.