Steelers T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward named top DL duo in the NFL

Pro Football Focus recently labeled T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward as the best defensive line pairing in the NFL. Here’s why the Steelers duo is so elite. The Steelers offense may have a lot of work to do in 2021, but at least the team can take comfort knowing that they have some excellent returning pieces on defense. Though Pittsburgh was forced to let players like Bud Dupree, Mike Hilton, and Steven Nelson hit the road this offseason, there is plenty of reason to believe this will be a dominant unit once again this year.