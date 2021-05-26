Amazfit Bip U Pro review: A budget fitness tracker that may amaze you
Even before the pandemic, telehealth was on the rise. Now, after more than a year of lockdowns, doctors and researchers suggest virtual healthcare will only continue to grow. Smartwatches and other devices that track basic health data (like breathing and heart rate) will play an essential role in expanding virtual healthcare. If devices can reliably supply doctors with vital signs and other health markers, they could reduce the frequency of in-person visits.www.popsci.com