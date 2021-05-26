Amazfit Bip U Pro review: A budget fitness tracker that may amaze you

This spring, Apple Watches reached some of their lowest prices ever on Amazon. A likely culprit? Competition. A lot of shoppers are realizing that the best budget smartwatch could be just as useful as a more expensive model—if they home in on finding one with the features that suit their needs. Whether you’re in the market for the best fitness tracker or a wrist gadget with robust features like GPS, there’s a cheap smartwatch out there for you. From the step-counting Fitbit Inspire 2 to the pint-sized Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2, we’ve rounded up a list of the best budget smartwatch options you can put around your wrist without having to pay in installments.