Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazfit Bip U Pro review: A budget fitness tracker that may amaze you

By Andrew Waite
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before the pandemic, telehealth was on the rise. Now, after more than a year of lockdowns, doctors and researchers suggest virtual healthcare will only continue to grow. Smartwatches and other devices that track basic health data (like breathing and heart rate) will play an essential role in expanding virtual healthcare. If devices can reliably supply doctors with vital signs and other health markers, they could reduce the frequency of in-person visits.

www.popsci.com
Popular Science

Popular Science

11K+
Followers
811
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Fitness App#Fitness Trackers#Physical Fitness#Life Fitness#Tracking Data#Lcd#The Apple Watch Series#Usb#Iphone#Ppg#Pai#Mariners#Amazon Alexa#Espn#Amazfit Bip U Pro Setting#Fitness Tracking#Budget Health Trackers#Handy Smartwatch Features#Built In Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Garmin Venu 2 review: An impressive fitness tracker that thrives outside the gym

Garmin makes some of the best fitness trackers around, but they sometimes give up serious style points in the name of functionality. Fortunately, that’s not the case with Garmin’s Venu 2, which was released in April 2021. It’s a wearable fitness and health tracker with GPS that not only tells the time, but it also monitors a wealth of biometric data, can plan workouts, play music, sync up messenger and calendar functions, and increase its functionality with downloadable apps. The Garmin Venu 2 features a gorgeous AMOLED full-color touchscreen, metal bezel, and interchangeable 22mm bands. It’s a powerful and classy upgrade to the original Venu that looks at home in the gym, but also won’t stick out like a sore thumb when the dress code calls for something more refined than fitness gear.
Technologyleamingtoncourier.co.uk

Best fitness watches 2021: Fitbit, Polar, Garmin - our expert reviews the most popular fitness trackers

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. There are now countless ways to measure your performance when it comes to fitness. With a wide range of trackers on the market, measuring a huge range of metrics to improve your performance, there’s an even greater incentive to get out there, get fit and even have suggestions on how to improve your overall health.
TechnologyUbergizmo

Concept 16-inch MacBook Pro Renders Looks Amazing

According to the rumors, Apple is expected to introduce a brand new design for its upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro. The design the company has been using is kind of old, and the only changes Apple has made was to remove some ports and add a new color option, but otherwise it feels largely unchanged.
Electronicsvashonbeachcomber.com

KoreTrak Pro Review (2021) Legit Smartwatch Fitness Tracker?

For some, fitness is everything; now, scientists have developed technology to help anyone monitor their fitness levels. This research has led to the development of smartwatches that monitor all of your body’s vitals using sensors. Most fitness and health experts encourage their clients to purchase smartwatches to monitor their vitals,...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Ultimate Ears speaker comparison: Which model is right for you?

Back in 2013, Ultimate Ears dropped its first Bluetooth wireless speaker, the UE Boom. It was roughly the size of a tall can of Arizona iced tea and it set a high water mark for other portable Bluetooth speaker manufacturers. Thanks to its cylindrical design, it pumped out loud, clear, punchy sound in every direction for the duration of its impressive battery life. It wasn’t fully waterproof, but it was weather resistant, which made it one of, if not the, best when it comes to outdoor Bluetooth speakers.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

SKG K5 Pro neck TENS massager review

REVIEW – Once again, faithful readers, I find myself in the position to be forced to get neck massages for your benefit. I hope you appreciate the lengths we go here for you at The Gadgeteer!. SKG recently released their K5 Pro neck TENS massager and I’m putting it through...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Best budget smartwatch: You don’t have to break the bank to get a great gadget

This spring, Apple Watches reached some of their lowest prices ever on Amazon. A likely culprit? Competition. A lot of shoppers are realizing that the best budget smartwatch could be just as useful as a more expensive model—if they home in on finding one with the features that suit their needs. Whether you’re in the market for the best fitness tracker or a wrist gadget with robust features like GPS, there’s a cheap smartwatch out there for you. From the step-counting Fitbit Inspire 2 to the pint-sized Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2, we’ve rounded up a list of the best budget smartwatch options you can put around your wrist without having to pay in installments.
Electronicskeengamer.com

Mountain Makalu 67 Gaming Mouse Review: Amazing Look and Feel

Mountain is still very much the new kid on the block of gaming peripherals. Despite having only a few products out there, they’ve proven to be more than capable of tackling the big guys. Having reviewed and loving their Everest Max Keyboard, I was more than sure that their mouse – Makalu 67, would also be a great experience. And indeed, their lightweight contender is an attractive package that brings much to the table at an absolutely great price.
ElectronicsEngadget

Apple reportedly planning AirPods Pro with fitness tracking for 2022

The drip feed of rumors on Apple's new earbuds has spanned leaked images and design info. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the new AirPods and AirPods Pro will land this year and in 2022, respectively. The latter will feature updated motion sensors with fitness tracking perks, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Taking into account Apple's focus on health — which includes its Fitness+ exercise video service that syncs with the Apple Watch and Apple Music — the update makes sense.
TechnologyWired

Review: Apple iPad Pro (2021)

Fantastic Mini LED display. Heaps of power with M1. The camera can follow the movement of your face on video calls. 5G and Thunderbolt support. 11-inch Pro sits in an awkward spot in Apple's tablet lineup. The camera placement is still awkward. Limited port selection. The software feels restricting. Another...
Yogabarbend.com

ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22 Review

We receive free products to review and may receive commissions on purchases made through our links. See our disclosure page for details. If you’re on the hunt for an exercise bike with an array of bonus features, the ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22 should be a top contender, bringing the studio experience to your home at a reasonable cost.
Electronicstechadvisor.com

Honor Watch GS Pro review

Not exactly the smartest smartwatch but if you want a wearable with integrated GPS, long battery life and a hardy design, you could do a lot worse than the Honor GS Pro. The Honor Watch GS Pro pulls in a different direction to practically every other wearable we've seen from the company. The chunky ruggedised design, sizeable battery and features geared towards the great outdoors mean the GS Pro broadens the appeal of Honor's current smartwatch portfolio significantly.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

realme 8 Pro review - Is this phone worth the upgrade?

By now, most budget users in Malaysia know of the realme brand or are fans of its products. In this review, we will be taking a look at the realme 8 Pro. It was heavily marketed as a camera-centric phone and was launched in April 2021. This device offers a somewhat attractive price for the features it has.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Roku Streambar Pro review

The Roku Streambar Pro, which combines a soundbar and Roku streaming device, is easy to set up and has good sound — but it’s sluggish as a streamer. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. If you’re looking to streamline your home theater setup, the...
Lifestylereviewgeek.com

Banana! Fitbit Launches ‘Minions’ Fitness Tracker for Kids

Teaching kids to build healthy habits is a serious challenge, but Minions could give them the motivation they need. Fitbit now sells a Minions-themed Ace 3 fitness tracker for kids and will soon add Minions badges to the Fitbit app to celebrate fitness milestones. The Fitbit Ace 3 is an...