Alcoholic Beverage license awarded, discussion of county CDBG and Board Appointments discussed at BOC’s Regular May Meeting

During their May 10th meeting the Tampico Village Board heard updates on Tampico Festival Days, the upcoming sanitary sewer project, and a pending ordinance change. The board reviewed an ordinance to amend the zoning code regarding structures on vacant lots. The amendment would require any building put on a vacant lot, not attached to the owner’s residential lot, will have to be portable and be be approved by the zoning board. Current structures will not be affected. A vote will be taken on the amendment at the next meeting.