Alcoholic Beverage license awarded, discussion of county CDBG and Board Appointments discussed at BOC’s Regular May Meeting
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) met on Tuesday, May 18 for its monthly regular meeting at the Sumter County Courthouse. Due to the on-going COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting was not opened to the public, as far as being there in person, but all of the commissioners were present at the courthouse except for Board Chairman Mark Waddell, who participated in the meeting via Zoom. County Operations Administrator Rayetta Volley also participated in the meeting via Zoom.