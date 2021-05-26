newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Odessa man facing four charges for January Capitol riots

By Caitlin Randle
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVic Don Williams of Odessa was arrested last week and is facing four charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, according to an arrest affidavit. Williams was identified after the FBI received several tips that he had posted live footage admitting to his involvement on social media, the affidavit states. He also shared a photo of himself at the riots with a caption saying, “We are not terrorist (sic) WE are America!” and tagged his location at the Capitol.

www.mrt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Society
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Explosions#Protest Riot#Capitol Records#U S Capitol#Law Officers#Law Enforcement Officers#The Third Man#Capitol Grounds#Fbi Investigators#Court Records#Prison#Surveillance Footage#Violent Entry#Disorderly Conduct#Live Footage#Williams Details#Home#Restricted Grounds#Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa, Texas

Attempted Kidnapping Claims

Earlier this month, the Odessa Police Department took a report involving a possible attempted kidnapping that occurred in the 3900 block of Richmond. There was insufficient evidence to meet the elements of kidnapping. Following a rash of comments on social media, OPD began looking into claims from two other women. Investigation revealed that reports were never made with either OPD or ECSO. OPD later identified and located the possible suspect, who was identified as a “Door Dash” driver. The subject was cooperative with detectives and it was determined that no attempted kidnappings ever occurred.
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a woman after a man was found dead over the weekend. On Sunday night, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 2000 block of East 7th Street for a welfare check. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
Odessa, TXDaily News-Record

Prisoners Released Because Of COVID-19 Brace For Possible Return

The idea behind prison is to rehabilitate the redeemable criminals and lock away for life the truly evil ones. When the pandemic began to ravage prisons, Congress passed a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allowing sickly and nonviolent inmates who had served most of their time to be released. After vetting, the Bureau of Prisons released about 24,000 federal prisoners and allowed them to serve their time under carefully supervised home confinement. In addition, state prisons and jails released thousands more.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statewhdh.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Andrews, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

Andrews woman arrested and charged with aggravated assault

ANDREWS, Texas — A woman in Andrews has been charged with aggravated assault after being arrested by Andrews Police on the night of May 15. The shooting occurred at a northeast Andrews residence where Amanda Cash shot the 34-year-old male victim. The victim was immediately transported to Permian Regional Medical...
Odessa, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

OPD asking for public's help in finding wanted subject

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a subject wanted in connection to an investigation involving a deceased man. Around 8:59 p.m. on Sunday, OPD responded to the 2000 block of East 7th Street in reference to a welfare check. Police later located a deceased man, who they identified as 24-year-old Jacob Ledward.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Odessa, TXABQJournal

Inmates freed for COVID safety brace for possible return

The idea behind prison is to rehabilitate the redeemable criminals and lock away for life the truly evil ones. When the pandemic began to ravage the nation’s prisons, Congress passed a provision in the CARES Act allowing sickly and nonviolent inmates who had served most of their time to be released. After careful vetting, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) released about 24,000 federal prisoners and allowed them to serve their time under carefully supervised home confinement. In addition, state prisons and jails released thousands more.
Odessa, TXOdessa American

City strikes out again in public records legal fight against the Odessa American

The City of Odessa has lost its second legal battle against the Odessa American’s efforts to force the municipality to comply with state freedom of information laws. In a unanimous ruling issued Thursday, the 11th Court of Appeals in Eastland shot down the city’s argument that a lower-court judge should not be allowed to hear and rule on the newspaper’s lawsuit that alleges the City has been violating open records laws by stymying timely and complete access to public police reports and probable cause affidavits.
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

Odessa city council to discuss $8.3 million animal shelter

The Odessa City Council will discuss whether to award an $8,308,472 contract to Onyx Contractors to oversee construction of a new city animal shelter during council’s virtual Tuesday work session. If council approves the project, construction could begin later this year and be completed within one year, Police Chief Michael...
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Mid-Cities En Espanol Odessa Campus finds a new home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Homes aren’t just for people or businesses. It’s also for places of worship. After years of searching, one local church in Odessa has finally found a place to call home. Mid-cities En Espanol Odessa Campus Church held an open house Sunday evening for the community to check...
Odessa, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

Foot pursuit ends in arrest in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Odessa Friday. Police say a wanted suspect fled from police in the 1200 block of South Sam Houston. After a pursuit on foot, police were able to detain the man. At this time there are no details on...