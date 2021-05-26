Odessa man facing four charges for January Capitol riots
Vic Don Williams of Odessa was arrested last week and is facing four charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, according to an arrest affidavit. Williams was identified after the FBI received several tips that he had posted live footage admitting to his involvement on social media, the affidavit states. He also shared a photo of himself at the riots with a caption saying, “We are not terrorist (sic) WE are America!” and tagged his location at the Capitol.www.mrt.com